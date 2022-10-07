Scala Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Scala has a market capitalization of $457,728.47 and approximately $122.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is https://reddit.com/r/scalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scala (XLA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XLA through the process of mining. Scala has a current supply of 14,002,198,968.45 with 10,202,198,968.45 in circulation. The last known price of Scala is 0.00004387 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $79.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scalaproject.io/.”

