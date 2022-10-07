Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Down 0.5 %

SU opened at €122.60 ($125.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €128.44. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($77.90).

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.