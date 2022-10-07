Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 287,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

