Scotiabank Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$39.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Definity Financial to C$39.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial stock opened at C$38.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Definity Financial has a 12-month low of C$26.00 and a 12-month high of C$40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$801.80 million for the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

