Scotiabank Raises mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target to C$3.50

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

TSE MDF opened at C$3.01 on Thursday. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$132.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

