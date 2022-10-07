Scotiabank Trims Interfor (TSE:IFP) Target Price to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Interfor Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE IFP opened at C$23.96 on Tuesday. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$22.84 and a 1-year high of C$44.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.40.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor ( TSE:IFP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.84 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 4.4116333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

