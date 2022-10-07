ScPrime (SCP) One Day Volume Hits $3,336.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,546,064 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/scprime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @scprimecloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ScPrime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime (SCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate SCP through the process of mining. ScPrime has a current supply of 46,313,031 with 44,537,319.845 in circulation. The last known price of ScPrime is 0.20030291 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,102.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scpri.me.”

ScPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.