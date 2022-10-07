Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

