Secret Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $22.87 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00192652 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00756544 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,027.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.