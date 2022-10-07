Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.55.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.11. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

