SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Cut to $51.00

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEIC. William Blair reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $48.90 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,017 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $701,203,000 after buying an additional 260,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,158,000 after buying an additional 98,309 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after purchasing an additional 968,459 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,447,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,219,000 after purchasing an additional 60,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

