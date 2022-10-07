SelfKey Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SelfKey has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey (KEY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SelfKey has a current supply of 5,999,999,954.464072 with 5,304,969,445.705637 in circulation. The last known price of SelfKey is 0.00438514 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,401,222.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://selfkey.org/.”

