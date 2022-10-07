SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of LEDS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
