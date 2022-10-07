SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LEDS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 50.63% and a negative return on equity of 83.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.