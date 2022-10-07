Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.42.
Semtech Stock Down 8.7 %
SMTC stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.
Institutional Trading of Semtech
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
