Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $34.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Semtech to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 8.7 %

SMTC stock opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after purchasing an additional 107,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after purchasing an additional 262,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.