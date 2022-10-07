SENSO (SENSO) Price Hits $0.17

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One SENSO token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SENSO has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SENSO has a total market cap of $11.79 million and $238,316.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO’s launch date was September 21st, 2018. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @sensotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com.

Buying and Selling SENSO

According to CryptoCompare, “SENSO (SENSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. SENSO has a current supply of 715,280,000 with 70,269,127 in circulation. The last known price of SENSO is 0.16672334 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $377,126.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sensoriumxr.com/.”

