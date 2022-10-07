SENSO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $238,316.00 (SENSO)

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One SENSO token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SENSO has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $238,316.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SENSO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SENSO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO launched on September 21st, 2018. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 tokens. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @sensotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SENSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SENSO (SENSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. SENSO has a current supply of 715,280,000 with 70,269,127 in circulation. The last known price of SENSO is 0.16672334 USD and is down -4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $377,126.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sensoriumxr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SENSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SENSO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.