Sentinel (DVPN) One Day Volume Tops $102,738.00

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $102,738.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007331 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel launched on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,474,866,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,122,812,402 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @sentinel_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/sent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/sentinel_announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel (DVPN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Sentinel has a current supply of 18,469,754,223 with 12,116,495,751 in circulation. The last known price of Sentinel is 0.00055469 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $79,125.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sentinel.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

