Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $268.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.89 and a 200 day moving average of $329.36. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $266.96 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.07.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

