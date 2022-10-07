Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 373,482 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $4.52 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

