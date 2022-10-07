Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $419.25 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.97.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

