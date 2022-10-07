Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after acquiring an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,297,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of AIG opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.