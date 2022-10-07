Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 353 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 31,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 69,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 47.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

