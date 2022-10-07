Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.27. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $60.29.

