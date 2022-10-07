Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,950 ($35.65).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,334 ($28.20) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 28.07 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,228 ($39.00). The company has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,761.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,887.03.

In other news, insider Olivia (Liv) Garfield sold 37,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,913 ($35.20), for a total transaction of £1,084,276.86 ($1,310,146.04).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

