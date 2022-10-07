Shabu Shabu Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,523.00 (KOBE)

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Shabu Shabu Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shabu Shabu Finance Token Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 tokens. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance. The Reddit community for Shabu Shabu Finance is https://reddit.com/r/shabu-shabu-finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official website is shabushabu.finance. The official message board for Shabu Shabu Finance is medium.com/@shabushabu.

Shabu Shabu Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shabu Shabu Finance has a current supply of 53,999,527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shabu Shabu Finance is 0.05889721 USD and is up 5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shabushabu.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

