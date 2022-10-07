Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Sharecare Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.38. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.77) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 85.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 987,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 230.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

