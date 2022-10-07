Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHCR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Sharecare Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $718.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.38. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 85.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,144,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 987,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 230.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.
About Sharecare
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharecare (SHCR)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.