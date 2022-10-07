Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $705,571.00

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] token can currently be bought for $18.57 or 0.00095473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $705,571.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Token Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s launch date was April 28th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official website is sheeshafinance.io. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @sheeshafinance_. The Reddit community for Sheesha Finance [BEP20] is https://reddit.com/r/sheeshafinance. The official message board for Sheesha Finance [BEP20] is sheeshafinance-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [BEP20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] is 16.45076726 USD and is down -11.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $676,527.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sheeshafinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [BEP20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [BEP20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [BEP20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

