Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,941.40 ($35.54).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,313.28 ($27.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,255.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,205.90. The firm has a market cap of £165.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.57. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

