Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $70,348.29 and approximately $82.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,187 tokens. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shield Protocol’s official message board is shield2protocol.medium.com. Shield Protocol’s official website is shieldprotocol.org.

Shield Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shield Protocol (SHIELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shield Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 244,498.7784161 in circulation. The last known price of Shield Protocol is 0.25005879 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $49.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shieldprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

