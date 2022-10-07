Shih Tzu (SHIH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,348.00

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Shih Tzu has a total market capitalization of $767,468.69 and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Shih Tzu token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shih Tzu Token Profile

Shih Tzu’s launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shih Tzu’s official message board is shih-tzu.medium.com. Shih Tzu’s official website is shihtzu.co. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @shihtzutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shih Tzu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih Tzu (SHIH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shih Tzu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shih Tzu is 0 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,031.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shihtzu.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

