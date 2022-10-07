Shiny Ore (SO) Trading Up 52.3% This Week

Shiny Ore (SO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Shiny Ore has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. One Shiny Ore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shiny Ore has a market cap of $811.24 and $11,028.00 worth of Shiny Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Shiny Ore Profile

Shiny Ore was first traded on June 8th, 2022. Shiny Ore’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 tokens. Shiny Ore’s official Twitter account is @tribalpunkc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shiny Ore is medium.com/@tribalpunk. The Reddit community for Shiny Ore is https://reddit.com/r/tribalpunk. Shiny Ore’s official website is www.tribalpunk.io.

Shiny Ore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiny Ore (SO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Shiny Ore has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shiny Ore is 0.00004681 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $167.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tribalpunk.io/.”

