Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $0.0902 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (SPI) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 97.9% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $89,491.16 and approximately $16,247.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 992,617 coins. Shopping’s official website is shopping.io. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling Shopping

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

