Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Gateley (LON:GTLY)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Gateley Trading Down 0.5 %

LON GTLY opened at GBX 191.50 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Gateley has a 12 month low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 244 ($2.95). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of £238.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1,595.83.

Gateley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $3.00. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

