SHPING Trading Down 2.5% This Week (SHPING)

SHPING (SHPING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One SHPING token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 tokens. The official website for SHPING is shping.com/coin. The Reddit community for SHPING is https://reddit.com/r/shpingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “SHPING (SHPING) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SHPING has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,782,433,623.8595755 in circulation. The last known price of SHPING is 0.00769523 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $52,498.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shping.com/coin.”

