Siacoin (SC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.05 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $180.51 million and $6.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004203 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004483 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,232,842,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 52,230,742,992. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00346973 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,034,764.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

