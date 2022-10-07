Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.4%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.