Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $65.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($65.31) to €62.00 ($63.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €71.00 ($72.45) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

