SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

