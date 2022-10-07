SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 call options.
SIGA Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $687.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $26.99.
SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
