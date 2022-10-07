Signata Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million (SATA)

Signata (SATA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Signata token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Signata has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Signata Token Profile

Signata was first traded on March 30th, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,260,435 tokens. The official website for Signata is signata.net. Signata’s official Twitter account is @signataofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Signata’s official message board is blog.congruentlabs.co.

Signata Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signata (SATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Signata has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 71,260,434.61082019 in circulation. The last known price of Signata is 0.04013626 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $16,703.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://signata.net.”

