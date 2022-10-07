Signum Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (SIGNA)

Signum (SIGNA) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Signum has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signum has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $2,794.00 worth of Signum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Signum Profile

Signum (CRYPTO:SIGNA) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2014. Signum’s total supply is 2,130,801,392 coins and its circulating supply is 2,129,891,582 coins. Signum’s official Twitter account is @signum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signum is signum.network. The Reddit community for Signum is https://reddit.com/r/signum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Signum is medium.com/signum-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Signum (SIGNA) is a cryptocurrency . Signum has a current supply of 2,130,801,392. The last known price of Signum is 0.00275675 USD and is up 12.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $125,453.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://signum.network/.”

Signum Coin Trading

