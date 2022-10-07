Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,066 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,511.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 146,251 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,176 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,666,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 131,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

