Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Citigroup

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 26.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Insider Activity

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 82.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $302,264.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,964. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

