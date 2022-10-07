SIMBA Storage Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,436.00 (SST)

SIMBA Storage Token (SST) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. SIMBA Storage Token has a market cap of $43.32 million and $13,436.00 worth of SIMBA Storage Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIMBA Storage Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIMBA Storage Token has traded up 48.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIMBA Storage Token Profile

SIMBA Storage Token was first traded on June 15th, 2020. SIMBA Storage Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. SIMBA Storage Token’s official message board is medium.com/@simbastorage. The official website for SIMBA Storage Token is simba.storage. SIMBA Storage Token’s official Twitter account is @AllSesameGroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SIMBA Storage Token is https://reddit.com/r/simbastorage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SIMBA Storage Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Simba aims to be a convenient and robust platform for storing bitcoins. Its solution is bringing security and efficiency benefits in long-term holding crypto assets by providing institutional-grade security storage with an easy-to-use interface and a great level of privacy. Moreover, it provides a liquid stablecoin called Simba Stablecoin (SIMBA) that is pegged to satoshi and may be used for a variety of economic activities such as remittance, day-to-day payments, etc.”

