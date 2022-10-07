Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.
Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.