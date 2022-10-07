Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.03) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

