SingularityDAO (SDAO) Market Cap Tops $21.73 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One SingularityDAO token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $21.73 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009330 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SingularityDAO Token Profile

SingularityDAO’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,719,692 tokens. SingularityDAO’s official message board is medium.com/singularitydao/introducing-the-singularitydao-governance-token-generation-event-98b14089bf79. SingularityDAO’s official website is www.singularitydao.ai. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @singularitydao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityDAO has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 56,719,692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityDAO is 0.39705756 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,376,796.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.singularitydao.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

