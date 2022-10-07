SingularityNET One Day Volume Tops $3.24 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $51.33 million and $3.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,842,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,108,230,491 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

