Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($161.22) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Sixt Price Performance

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €86.85 ($88.62) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €113.52. Sixt has a 12 month low of €79.90 ($81.53) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

