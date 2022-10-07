SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading 45.8% Lower This Week

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 45.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $41,227.85 and approximately $11,492.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

SkinCoin Token Profile

SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SkinCoin (SKIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SkinCoin has a current supply of 388,183,483.291 with 88,183,483 in circulation. The last known price of SkinCoin is 0.00036568 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,408.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skincoin.org/.”

