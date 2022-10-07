Skrumble Network Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Skrumble Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $531,630.10 and approximately $127,139.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Skrumble Network Token Profile

Skrumble Network’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Skrumble Network (SKM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Skrumble Network has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 1,021,680,996.340354 in circulation. The last known price of Skrumble Network is 0.00053832 USD and is up 7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $47,462.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skrumble.network/.”

