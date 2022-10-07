SkyBridger (SKBR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,653.00

SkyBridger (SKBR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. SkyBridger has a total market cap of $2,935.17 and approximately $36,653.00 worth of SkyBridger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkyBridger token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SkyBridger has traded down 73.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

SkyBridger Token Profile

SkyBridger’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. The official website for SkyBridger is skybridger.io. SkyBridger’s official Twitter account is @skybridger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkyBridger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyBridger (SKBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SkyBridger has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SkyBridger is 0.0007343 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skybridger.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkyBridger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkyBridger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkyBridger using one of the exchanges listed above.

